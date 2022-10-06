The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra Bonsai Society's annual show is on this weekend

Updated October 6 2022 - 4:08am, first published 3:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beautiful bonsai will be on display this weekend in Canberra. Picture by Shutterstock

The 2022 Canberra Bonsai Society Annual Show will be held this weekend at Canberra High School, Bindubi Street, Macquarie.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.