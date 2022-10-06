Canberra Bonsai Society's annual show is on this weekend

The 2022 Canberra Bonsai Society Annual Show will be held this weekend at Canberra High School, Bindubi Street, Macquarie.
Opening hours are 9am to 5pm on Saturday and 9am to 4pm on Sunday.
There will be lots of displays, plant sales and demonstration sessions at 11am and at 2pm each day, covering aspects of designing and maintaining bonsai.
Admission is $6 for adults and $4 for concession. Children aged under 12 have free entry.
Parking is available in the main carpark. Follow the signs when you arrive.
