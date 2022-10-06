A man accused of raping a sex worker was labelled as "naughty Joey" by a receptionist who saw him "slap his c--- around", a jury has heard.
Joseph Ayoub appeared before the ACT Supreme Court on Thursday for a trial when the receptionist of the brothel gave her witness testimony about the morning of the alleged rape.
The accused has been charged with four counts of sexual intercourse without consent and one each of inflicting actual bodily harm with intent to engage in sexual intercourse, choking, and assault.
He has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.
The complainant alleged Ayoub refused to undergo a compulsory health check or wear a condom when booking their services.
The receptionist of the brothel gave her testimony through audio-visual link, explaining her series of events from that morning when asked questions by prosecutor Morgan Howe.
She recalled the complainant was the only sex worker available at the time Ayoub entered about 5.30am.
To log the booking, the receptionist said she would give identifying features to clients so she could remember who they were when leaving. Ayoub was given the label "naughty Joey" as he refused to take his hood off when first speaking to the receptionist.
The complainant and Ayoub allegedly left before the receptionist counted the money and she realised he paid enough for only one hour instead of two, which she logged in a spreadsheet shown to the jury.
The receptionist then recalled the complainant came back out of the room saying Ayoub would not put on a condom. The witness said she got up from the desk and began walking towards the room before Ayoub came out and allegedly began yelling and asking what was going on and that he wanted his money back.
The witness allegedly told Ayoub "if it's no condom, it's a rape charge, do the right thing," the complainant was also alleged to be present during this exchange.
Ayoub also allegedly told the receptionist that the complainant was fat and that he wanted another girl, the witness then allegedly told him to stop saying the sex worker was fat.
During the discussion, the receptionist told the jury "he started slapping his c--- around" which she asked him to stop doing.
The complainant and Ayoub then allegedly went back into the room when a while later the alleged victim came back out again, telling the receptionist "I can't do this, I can't do this."
Defence barrister John Purnell SC referred to the receptionist's police statement on September 11, 2020 of the alleged assault, putting to her she never included that Joey called the complainant fat and the booking was not for two hours, thus that neither event happened.
"Now I suggest to you that you never said to Joey if he doesn't wear a condom it's a rape charge," Mr Purnell also said.
The receptionist disagreed with all of these suggestions.
The trial is expected to continue until Wednesday next week.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
