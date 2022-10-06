The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Ben Harper to headline Summersalt in Canberra in January 2023

October 6 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harper, in New York City, is headlining Summersalt in Canberra in January. Picture by Michael Halsband

International artists led by the ever-smooth American Ben Harper are joining the Summersalt series of concerts, including in Canberra in January.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.