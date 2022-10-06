International artists led by the ever-smooth American Ben Harper are joining the Summersalt series of concerts, including in Canberra in January.
The Grammy Award-winning Harper will be joined on the Summersalt line-up by homegrown talent Angus and Julia Stone, The Rubens, Middle Kids and Alex the Astronaut, as well as Canada's City And Colour.
The Canberra concert is on Friday, January 27 at Stage 88 in Commonwealth Park.
SummerSalt prides itself on "delivering feel-good music to unique and picturesque destinations with a family-friendly atmosphere perfect for making memories".
Tickets go on sale at 10am on Thursday at ticketmaster.com.au.
