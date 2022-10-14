The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

The Wharf Revue 2022: Looking for Albanese premieres in Canberra, the group's 'spiritual home'

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
October 14 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Wharf Revue clowns - Amanda Bishop, Phillip Scott, Jonathan Biggins and Drew Forsythe - will perform in Canberra from October 24 to November 5. Picture supplied

Even the Wharf Revue - which for two decades has satirised the powerful in Australia and overseas - has its limits.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.