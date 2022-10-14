The show's title refers to a new running gag with the still relatively new prime minister Anthony Albanese as a kind of Everyman who appears in various guises in different spoofs, including Albo Baggins and the Mountain of Debt, as Riff singing a rewritten version of the Jet Song in West Side Story - with the two warring gangs being the ALP and the Teals - and as Albo in Wonderland meeting the Mad Hatter (Bob Katter), the Red Queen of Queensland (Pauline Hanson) and other unusual folk.

