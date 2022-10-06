The Canberra Times
Was government contracting out of control?

By The Canberra Times
October 6 2022 - 6:30pm
Joint Committee of Public Accounts and Audit chair, Julian Hill. Picture by Elesa Kurtz.

News the Joint Committee of Public Accounts and Audit is to undertake a forensic examination into the contracting practices of at least five separate federal agencies is welcome given the explosion in the use of private contractors at the expense of full-time APS staff over more than a decade.

