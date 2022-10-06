News the Joint Committee of Public Accounts and Audit is to undertake a forensic examination into the contracting practices of at least five separate federal agencies is welcome given the explosion in the use of private contractors at the expense of full-time APS staff over more than a decade.
Leaving aside the unfortunate fact outsourcing an ever increasing amount of work over an extended period has hollowed out the in-house expertise in many departments and, on occasion, has contributed to sub-optimal outcomes, revelations corners may have been cut during the procurement process are a cause for grave concern.
Given the Commonwealth spent an estimated $1.2 billion on contracts with just eight major consultancy firms in 2018-2019 - and significantly more since then - taxpayers are entitled to know they are getting the best value for money and that all the necessary regulatory boxes are being ticked.
Such openness and transparency is also obviously in the best interests of the public servants procuring the contracts and of the companies providing the services.
The major contractors, which included KPMG, PwC, Deloitte, EY, McKinsey, GHD, AECOM and Clayton Utz - with KPMG pocketing the largest amount, have worked long and hard to establish the reputations of which they are justly proud.
The last thing these private sector consultancies want is reputational damage arising from suggestions that they may have been the beneficiaries of cronyism or possibly even corrupt activity simply because the agency negotiating the contract decided to cut some corners to streamline the process.
Plutarch's adage that "it's not enough for Caesar's wife to be virtuous, she must be seen to be virtuous" comes to mind.
Labor, which has long been concerned about the growing dependence on outsourcing within the APS, raised that as an issue during the election campaign.
The government is now, under the leadership of the Joint Committee of Public Accounts and Audit chair, Julian Hill, about to take a very close look at a wide range of issues that have been identified by five separate Auditor-General reports.
The ANAO has been scathing in its assessment of practices within the Digital Transformation Agency and the National Capital Authority, and of the maritime surveillance services contract, Defence's procurement of six patrol boats and the procurement of delivery partners for the Entrepreneurs' program.
According to an Auditor-General's report on the DTA the agency had escalated the value of a single contract by more than 40 times, had not adequately considered value for money when it varied contracts, and suppliers had been overpaid.
While the DTA has defended its actions by saying it did what it had to do to "support critical delivery requirements" during the pandemic, Australian taxpayers, many of whom are doing it tough right now, deserve a lot better than that.
The same is true of the NCA which, according to the ANAO, lacked transparency, appropriate record keeping and competitiveness.
According to its report just over one in 10 of more than 300 contracts had gone to open tender. That, despite counter claims the agency works in a specialised area requiring "unique or bespoke" assets and management systems, seems a remarkably low figure.
The rules governing the way in which departments and agencies spend money and allocate contracts are there for a reason. All such actions need to be open and transparent. It's called accountability.
If the committee finds corners have been cut in the interests of convenience and expediency then there should be consequences.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.