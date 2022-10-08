With the cost of living climbing, hardship is bearing down on more Canberrans with a growing number requiring food support.
In recent years, food demand has doubled, adding pressure to community organisations and street pantries. About one in 10 Canberrans needs support. But there is a ray of hope in that statistic. That means there are nine people out there who can help them. This is possible, and together we can.
Before the onset of COVID-19, Canberra was faring well in terms of food security.
Food availability was good and prices were within range of most people. The scenario however started changing in 2020 when Canberrans started experiencing supply issues and consequent price hikes. That is continuing, and only getting worse.
While it may be a post-COVID period for some, getting food has become a real challenge for vulnerable individuals and families.
Compared to other Australian cities, Canberra is more affected by inflation as it does not grow its own food and all food is trucked into the city, with higher transportation costs adding to the prices.
Accommodation is a genuine issue and rents are significantly higher in the ACT, too. Both partners in a household may be working yet it can still be difficult to make ends meet. Consequently, a working poor underclass is developing.
This situation has inevitably increased the number of people and families needing food and other assistance in Canberra. Whether it is HelpingACT, Companion House, or Community Services #1, all community organisations committed to help the vulnerable are extremely busy.
In general, the requirements for food to help people has doubled since 2020, with more new families contacting these groups for help.
Responding to the grim food situation in the ACT during COVID, the ACT government had offered help with food through the Canberra Relief Network program. When this program was discontinued, community organisations came forward and offered the much-needed support.
As inflation increased and the cost of living climbed, hardship started showing its ugly face once again. Community organisations and street pantries got busier. This phase is continuing.
Community Services #1 community development officer Emma Dryden said: "We have an increase in clients needing food assistance by three times. Every week there are more and more coming with a whole range of people. These people include those in jobs, new faces, new families."
Families experiencing hardship are having to choose between bills and bread, rent and rice, petrol and pasta, and travel and tomatoes.
Food providers are also faced with the sensitivities around the choice of food. Culturally and linguistically diverse communities, including refugees and asylum seekers, have different food needs compared with the rest of Canberra.
For Simon, all meat types may be OK, but for Suleman, meat must be halal only. For Julie's home, a two-kilogram rice pack may be sufficient for a fortnight, but for Jasmina it must be a five-kilogram bag, preferably basmati rice.
Many refugees and asylum seekers need couscous and lentils regularly, whereas for other families these products need to be replaced with tins of beans and vegetable soups.
This situation demands a serious study into the food staples of needy families from culturally and linguistically diverse communities.
When Afghan evacuees landed in Canberra, HelpingACT proudly supported a number of families with halal meat along with fresh fruit and vegetables. This reminded some Muslim families during COVID who only needed halal food.
Food provides physical wellbeing, whereas the provision of religious needs ensures spiritual fulfilment. Soon after Afghan refugees arrived, HelpingACT carried out a verbal survey of spiritual needs and unsurprisingly found that almost all families urgently needed prayer mats (Janamaz) and rosary beads strings (tasbih). Many families also asked for head scarves (hijab) and traditional ladies' shalwar qamees dresses commonly used in those parts of the world.
Thanks to the many subcontinental families in Canberra who helped HelpingACT immediately in this regard.
In the same way Ramadan and End of Ramadan festival were tough for new refugees, especially for the first year out of their country of origin. Again, our resources at HelpingACT were Canberra's Pakistani and Indian families who made sure that new families are not only supported with festival food but also with traditional dresses for the day.
This all emphasises the need for a review of the content of help packages, both in terms of food and fashion. There is also a need to increase awareness of cultural needs and sensitivities of such families across other communities.
What next?
Higher food prices are likely to stay for months if not years. This means community organisations and street pantries will remain under pressure for a long time to meet increased demand. Generous support is the key, and fortunately it is nothing new for Canberra.
If one in 10 Canberrans needs support, there are nine who can come forward and support this one person.
