The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Food security in Canberra causing hardship, adding pressure to groups like HelpingACT

By Mohammed Ali
October 8 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
In recent years, food demand has doubled, adding pressure to community organisations and street pantries. Picture Shutterstock

With the cost of living climbing, hardship is bearing down on more Canberrans with a growing number requiring food support.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.