Canberra's big wet, with the promise of even more rain to come, has claimed its first victim - one of Thoroughbred Park's big race days.
Friday's race meeting has been abandoned and the Tony Campbell Memorial Cup has been postponed after 28 millimetres of rain fell in Canberra on Wednesday and Thursday, with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting a further 15-25mm on Friday as well.
Canberra Racing checked the track at 4pm on Thursday and deemed it would not be in a fit state by the time racing began at 1.35pm on Friday.
It doesn't bode well for the first weekend of Cricket ACT's competitions, with a first-round washout becoming an almost annual event.
The Tony Campbell Cup and the Race Callers Cup will now be held as part of Thoroughbred Park's November 25 meeting, with another race to be added to Canberra Racing's next meet on October 21 as well.
"Whilst we can't control the weather, we will support our owners, trainers and partners with the rescheduling of tomorrow's key races and the addition of races to future meetings," Canberra Racing chief executive Darren Pearce said.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times.
