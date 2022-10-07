The Walk to Fight Parkinson's is back on in Canberra on October 23 after an absence of three years, due to COVID.
Last time the event was on, in 2019, well-known retired sporting figure and businessman John Kimball was able to walk the route around Lake Burley Griffin.
This year, he will be in a wheelchair, such is the cruel march of Parkinson's disease, for which the event is being held, raising funds and awareness for it and other neurological disorders.
In the ACT, more than 2000 people live with Parkinson's, a neurodegenerative condition with complex motor and non-motor symptoms including rigidity, tremor, pain and gastrointestinal issues, as well as memory, depression, thinking and sleep problems.
John, 73, was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease when he was in his late 50s, still working, still a competitive squash player, and well-known as the president of the Belconnen Magpies Football Club.
But with no cure for Parkinson's disease, John's health and mobility has been in gradual decline.
Most recently, in February, he contracted pneumonia and has been in respite at the Warrigal residential care home in Stirling since then.
His grandsons Lachlan, 11, and Kaelon, 9, visited him this week, from Sydney.
It's not easy to see their poppy in a wheelchair.
"It was heart-wrenching, but lovely, though. We went up to the ovals and everyone was having a family game of soccer," his wife Marcia said.
"Poppy was umpiring from the sidelines."
John would be right amongst it, if he could.
"Fifteen years ago, I was playing first-grade squash and playing tennis and cycling and doing anything and everything I could and then all of sudden, I got hit with this thing," John said.
But he has a clear message.
"I hope people don't give up on themselves," he said.
"Because there is a future."
Marcia has been working hard to support John, but also the wider Parkinson's community.
Their daughter Rebecca has seen how hard her mum has had to work.
"I don't think there is enough support for the carers of people with Parkinson's, because for mum, it's a 24/7 job and you don't get any respite," Rebecca said.
"But the Parkinson's support group, and the Nordic walking they've been doing, has been a great community and helps mum get a bit of relief through the coffees and get-togethers they have. Just meeting at the lake, people with a similar illness can talk about it and how they're coping with it."
The Walk to Fight Parkinson's will start at 8am on Sunday, October 23, from Rond Terrace on Lake Burley Griffin.
There are options to register for a 1.5km walk or 5km walk or run.
The day will also feature lots of family fun and live entertainment, including from John and Marcia's niece, well-known singer Hayley Jensen.
The event is being organised by newly merged organisation The Hospital Research Foundation Group- Parkinson's ACT (THRFG-PACT), formerly Parkinson's ACT.
THRFG-PACT executive director Olivia Nassaris said one in five people with Parkinson's were of working age.
"THRFG - Parkinson's ACT's mission is to maximise choice, independence and wellbeing for people living with Parkinson's and their families," she said.
"We encourage all Canberrans to walk, run, push, stroll or Nordic Walk with us on October 23 and set up a fundraising page to support the Parkinson's community.
"We are entering into an exciting new time for people living with Parkinson's in the ACT. For the first time we have established our own office and base that the Parkinson's community will be able to call home."
For more details and to register for the walk, go to walktofightparkinsons.com.au The direct link is here.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.