Buy an official The Great Big Bulb Dig bag and take home some Floriade bulbs

Have you got your special bag yet for The Great Big Bulb Dig?
The Bulb Dig will be held on Monday, October 17 from 2pm to 6pm in Commonwealth Park, the day after Floriade closes its gates, allowing people to take home some bulbs.
To gain access to the bulb dig, visitors must buy an official bag from the Floriade Shop or the CRVC shop on site at Floriade during the event. You must have the bag to enter. They cost $15.
All profits from the sale of the bags will go to the charities nominated by Floriade's presenting partner Synergy Group - SEE-Change and Raw Potential.
And, yes, it's raining a lot but Floriade is still on in Commonwealth Park until October 16. Gates open 9am to 5.30pm daily.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
