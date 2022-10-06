The Canberra Times
ANZ Bank to close Dickson branch

Soofia Tariq
By Soofia Tariq
Updated October 7 2022 - 4:53am, first published October 6 2022 - 11:30pm
The ANZ Dickson branch will permanently close on November 30. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos

ANZ Bank has announced it will permanently closed its Dickson branch on November 30 due to more customers opting for online banking.

Local News

