ANZ Bank to close Dickson branch

ANZ Bank has announced it will permanently closed its Dickson branch on November 30 due to more customers opting for online banking.
ANZ district manager Matt Parkinson said "customers are not using branches like they used to, preferring convenient and secure online and digital banking options".
"Over the past four years we have seen in-branch transactions drop on average by more than 50 per cent across ANZ," he said.
"We have personally written to our Dickson customers and are assisting them with understanding alternative banking methods, including online banking, mobile lenders, phone banking and the ANZ app."
An email sent to ANZ customers on Thursday said: "Every day more of our customers are choosing the convenience of doing their banking when and where it suits them.
"With our customers' changing preferences, we're making some changes to our branch network, this means our Dickson branch at 3 Dickson Place, Dickson has permanently closed."
ANZ customers can still visit the ANZ Canberra City, Belconnen or Gungahlin branches and can still withdraw money using EFTPOS facilities and ATMs at major supermarkets in Dickson and across the ACT.
ANZ is not the first bank to close a Canberra branch this year, Bendigo Bank closed its Wanniassa branch in September.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
