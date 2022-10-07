The Canberra Times
Rapist Salvatore Incandela represents himself in ACT Court of Appeal bail application

Olivia Ireland
By Olivia Ireland
Updated October 7 2022 - 5:30am, first published 1:00am
Salvatore Incandela outside court during his trial. Picture by Blake Foden

A self-represented rapist has told a court he found it "very difficult being incarcerated" not even a year into his three-year sentence.

Olivia Ireland

Olivia Ireland

Reporter

Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.

Local News

