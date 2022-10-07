A self-represented rapist has told a court he found it "very difficult being incarcerated" not even a year into his three-year sentence.
Salvatore David Incandela applied for bail before the ACT Court of Appeal on Friday after he was found guilty of sexual intercourse without consent on March 29.
Incandela met the victim, who was on a date with another man in a Calwell home from a service called Zoosk in November 2020.
The victim had a number of alcoholic beverages before the host took disinterest due to finding her profile picture being different to how she looked in person.
On the way there, Incandela stopped on the side of the road in Spence and raped the victim even though she told him to stop.
The victim said after she threw up on the ground and was bleeding heavily after the rape.
The Chief Justice described the victim having "childlike" traits which should have made her vulnerabilities obvious.
Incandela appeared before Justice Michael Elkaim on Friday, arguing his special and exceptional circumstances in applying for bail were: "I find it very difficult being incarcerated."
He also said things would be easier for him if he resided at his sister's home in Queensland and claimed the victim had "shown consent" in the incident.
Justice Elkaim explained to Incandela that special or exceptional circumstances had to be proven in order to justify granting him bail.
"I have no doubt being in prison things are much more difficult ... but that doesn't amount to a special circumstance," he said.
Incandela will be eligible for parole in March 2024.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
