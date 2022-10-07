The Canberra Times
Essendon Bombers' treatment of ex-CEO Andrew Thorburn was a disgrace

By Letters to the Editor
October 7 2022 - 6:30pm
How can it be that in modern Australia a person can lose their job because of their religious beliefs? Picture by Karleen Minney

The Essendon saga should be cause for great consternation by all thoughtful Australians. Not just for those who are religious but also those who are perhaps not, yet still believe in the democratic ideals of freedom of religion, expression, and association.

