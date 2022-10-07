The Essendon saga should be cause for great consternation by all thoughtful Australians. Not just for those who are religious but also those who are perhaps not, yet still believe in the democratic ideals of freedom of religion, expression, and association.
Most MPs, both Catholic and Protestant, took their parliamentary oaths on the Bible, promising allegiance to the British Monarch, who is also the supreme governor of the Anglican Church.
How curious, therefore, to suddenly pronounce that any citizens who hold to the traditional ethical mores of those denominations are haters and bigots.
Heading up a football club is presumably a matter of aspiring to win premierships, not souls. Is there no scope for being able to sensibly separate character and creed? Who now sets the acceptable benchmark for private morality and determines how much of that is allowed to seep into the corporate arena?
And how far does this retrospective culpability now go back? All of us have both connections and associations with either people or movements that hold differing stances on sometimes emotionally complex social affairs.
Tearing down others for perceived guilt by association or thought crimes is no way for a tolerant society to exist.
The treatment of ex-Essendon Football Club CEO, Andrew Thorburn, by the woke left wing Melbourne establishment, the AFL and the media in the lead up to and the aftermath of his resignation is nothing short of despicable.
It is a very slippery slope that we go down when you link someone's religious faith to their employment.
The fact that someone of Andrew Thorburn's high calibre and impressive CV could become the victim of religious discrimination and be forced to resign his employment in a situation like this shows that the woke brigade have gone too far. It defies logic that we have got to this point.
If we are going to have anti discrimination laws in this country then they have to cut both ways. They clearly need to be reformed to prevent this from happening again and to respect peoples' basic rights to hold a different opinion without being run out of town.
This is not what a liberal democracy is supposed to look like.
Paradoxically Essendon has forced the resignation of CEO Andrew Thorburn on the basis of his Christian convictions, while the Bible declares a very high view of sporting excellence:
"Let us throw off everything that hinders and the sin that so easily entangles, and let us run with perseverance the race marked out for us" is one such example. Conservative Christians can now expect to be vilified and shamed simply for holding faith-based views on matters of sexuality and morality.
Essendon members should express a collective vote of no-confidence in the club's leadership by resigning their club memberships. The 17 Essendon players who gave their lives during the war, as they faithfully ran their race for God, King and country, must be turning in their graves.
Yet another tragic death and injuries on the Kings Highway, causing grief and suffering to families from the region.
Last week we took the opportunity to visit one of our favourite places on the south coast after nearly three years. Although it was a wonderful break there were several distressing factors to detract from the good times.
The rot set in after we left Bungendore. The single carriageway meant that we were constantly tailgated and harassed if we chose to go slower than the maximum speed limit.
This was particularly frightening if tailed by a truck and when crossing those old single lane bridges which leave you nowhere to go.
Then there were the numerous and serious potholes where we had to swerve to avoid them and the crumbling shoulders.
We stopped at the Braidwood toilets and the place was worse than it used to be; no paper towels, no soap, urine on the floors, toilet paper stuffed in the bowls and foul graffiti.
For decades we have been delayed on these roads and yet nothing has changed.
Then it was into Batemans Bay on the new concrete bridge. Sadly the old heritage bridge has gone and there were no carparks opposite the promenade.
We stopped for some lunch and the toilet block was disgusting.
A bus load of tourists came out shaking their heads.
We turned off at Termeil and the potholes began again. They got worse as we went through Bawley Point. It was full of new cabins no disabled access.
For any readers with doubts about the Voice to Parliament, or about the inclusion of the frontier wars which are planned for the AWM, may I suggest the excellent three part documentary Australian Wars showing on SBS.
If we understand this chilling history about the British colonisation of Australia, we will understand the need for its rightful acknowledgment.
Thank you Rachel Perkins for this documentary.
Of the several letter writers on October 5 the one who has my most enthusiastic agreement is Hugh Selby with his call for Witness K to be pardoned. I think Witness K pleaded guilty to halt the ferocious pressure brought upon Witness K and his solicitor Bernard Collaery by the recent government.
The "disgraceful conduct of Australian operatives in Timor Leste" to which Selby refers occurred in direct compliance with the then LNP government's instructions.
That our agents were operating in accordance with their government's instructions is a compelling reason for such a pardon, illustrating the current government and the Australian people's disagreement with the various LNP governments which ordered that behaviour and then attempted a cover-up by prosecuting Collaery and Witness K.
Climate change must be looked at via the prism of effect, not cause. Our real threats are a crisis borne of over-population, over-use of diminishing resources, and an ever-growing pollution.
We also face the ever-present threat of nuclear war and pestilence far worse than COVID-19. These are the things that may wipe us out and should be the focus of our attention.
In 1900, world population was 1.6 billion and the life expectancy of men and women was just under 50 years. Now world population is touching eight billion with life expectancy nearly 75 years.
In 1900, our consumption per person (and hence our environmental footprint) was trivial compared to today. Then cars and planes were nascent, houses small, plastics not used, heating minimal, personal goods very few, food grown locally and not processed, and chemical use was much less.
Now, as consumption grows each day, so does our disposal of unwanted items. The largest man-made structures in many countries are the rubbish tips full of yesterday's broken, unneeded and often unnecessary purchases.
The problem with climate change is that it has become a cult. We are told that we will be wiped out as soon as 2030 unless we act now and act decisively. Our children are terrorised. It has become our total focus, letting the real existential issues pass us by.
For the past month or more I have attempted to access myGov. After receiving the SMS with the numeric password and proceeding to the next page I'm informed that I have logged out.
After numerous attempts to contact Services Australia (all the while being informed by a very polite voice-over as to how good the myGov system is) I am informed that it is a "known issue" and they are working on it (whoever "they" may be).
I find it amazing the government can introduce a system that doesn't meet the expectations of those required to use it.
I believe the new myGovID was introduced at the same time as the supposed new functionality; perhaps this is a ploy to push people to use the new myGovID, something I have no desire to use.
I have a need to access DVA on a regular basis which I am now unable to do.
When Laura Tingle, on Thursday's 7.30 Report, raised the question of the Australian War Memorial's reluctant embrace of frontier conflict, viewers learned that the AWM had been approached for comment but no one was available.
It is disgraceful that Australian public officials can so easily evade scrutiny, but especially so for an institution that proclaims (in the windows of the Hall of Memory) that one of the qualities it values is candour.
As its voluntary guides used to say, "what would Dr Bean think?" What indeed ...
