The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Epidemiologists watch COVID-19 situation in northern hemisphere closely, ahead of isolation measures relaxing

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
October 7 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Epidemiologists are urging the public not to throw out the lessons of the pandemic as Australia embraces a sense of COVID reprieve with the easing of government mandates and falling case loads.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

City reporter

I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.