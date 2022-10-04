From October 17 to 23, Australians will be challenged to think about their water stories during National Water Week. National Water Week - led by the Australian Water Association - aims to inspire individuals, communities, and organisations to build awareness around the value of water.
Each year National Water Week focuses on a broad theme allowing all tribes to participate. This year's theme invites all to share their water stories. "National Water Week makes a splash across Australia each year by inspiring communities and organisations to work together on water issues and future fixes," Australian Water Association CEO Corrine Cheeseman said. "This event reminds everyone that water must be used wisely - and celebrates water innovation and achievements supporting Australia's sustainable future.
"Water covers three-quarters of our planet and makes up two-thirds of our bodies. We thirst for it and bathe in it. It's used by communities, industry and agriculture for health and liveability, the environment, Aboriginal cultural access, manufacturing and production of food and other produce. Water is an essential resource needed for economic prosperity wherever you live."
In Australia, from the tropical Top End to the Arid Centre and down to the extremes of South Australia and everywhere in between, the challenges we face with water are common and specific to the communities we live and work in.
Drought and water quality are two consistent themes. In regional and remote communities, thousands of years of underground water supplies are drawn on faster than their rate of replenishment - and the salinity and quality of these supplies impact the health and wellbeing of individuals and communities, as well as the ability to harness water for primary production.
Matthew Dadswell, head of division - Water from the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water, said National Water Week was an important opportunity to educate the Australian community about sharing and sustaining national water resources for communities, the environment and industries.
"Australia is the driest inhabited continent in the world," Matthew said. "Water plays a critical role in protecting our environment, supporting food production and industry as well as a source for health and wellbeing of Australians. This is why it's important we don't take water for granted and why we need to do our best to ensure we can take care of this precious natural resource.
"The Australian government's new partnership with the Australian Water Association to support National Water Week in 2022 helps us play a pivotal role in connecting government with industries and communities across the board to improve water literacy."
In Australia purified recycled water for drinking is one way our finite water resource can be better managed. Regional agricultural communities are also under pressure to adapt to a changing climate and contribute to reaching net-zero carbon targets.
Water Sensitive Urban Design is gathering steam as an important way of planning cities to be sustainable, resilient and liveable - minimising runoff, ensuring runoff causes the least damage, and using that water to improve the urban environment.
Individuals, schools, and organisations can visit nationalwaterweek.org to find details about hosting events or finding a National Water Week ambassador to speak at school.
