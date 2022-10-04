The Canberra Times

National Water Week stories make a splash

By Tracie Sanim
Updated October 7 2022 - 12:17am, first published October 4 2022 - 12:16am
National Water Week aims to inspire individuals, communities, and organisations to build awareness around the value of water. Picture Shutterstock

From October 17 to 23, Australians will be challenged to think about their water stories during National Water Week. National Water Week - led by the Australian Water Association - aims to inspire individuals, communities, and organisations to build awareness around the value of water.

