The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

How Australian universities are fighting cyber crime together

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
October 22 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chief information security officer at ANU Suthagar Seevaratnam has worked on improving the cyber security position of the university over the past few years. Picture by Keegan Carroll

When the Australian National University faced its own Optus-style data leak in 2019, it did what was unthinkable to some in the cyber security space: it went public.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Lansdown

Sarah Lansdown

Canberra Times education reporter

Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.