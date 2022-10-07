Playing alongside a Wallabies centurion helped Joey Caputo fall back in love with rugby, but he didn't expect it to spark what has turned into an Italian dream.
Caputo, the son of former Wallabies hooker Marco, will make his United Rugby Championship debut for Zebre this weekend when they play the Cape Town Stormers in Parma.
It's the same competition that helped Mack Hansen explode on to the international rugby scene, going from ACT Brumbies winger to Ireland Test star.
Caputo hopes his next step along the same path will eventually lead to the same result. But unlike his dad, Caputo is eyeing Italian blue instead of Wallabies gold.
"My goal is to play for my country. Dad was a Wallaby and that was always my dream when I was younger," a beaming Caputo said.
"But being a dual citizen and being in Italy as a 22-year-old, to play for Italy is the dream now. I said that to someone this week - that playing for Italy is my end goal.
"This year is all just focused on playing as many games as I can and hopefully whatever happens after that, to then play for an international team. That's where I'm aiming."
Caputo's URC opportunity for one of two Italian teams in the competition is chance to show how far he's come since he walked away from rugby as a teenager and was unsure if he'd play again.
He was a talented schoolboy and earned a scholarship to Newington College in Sydney, but ended up jaded with rugby and stepped away from the game before moving back to Canberra.
That's where the Gungahlin Eagles entered his life. Marco was coaching the John I Dent Cup team and Joey was taking a cautious approach back into the sport.
The Eagles signed former ACT Brumbies and Wallabies playmaker Matt Giteau, and it proved to be the gamechanger Caputo needed. At the end of the season, Giteau and Caputo trained together every day for three months before taking respective contracts in the United States and Italy.
"We trained a lot together," said Giteau, who played 103 Tests for the Wallabies.
"Sometimes all you need is an opportunity, and coming from a place like Canberra it can be hard to get that. Joey doesn't need a big match in his first game. He just needs that exposure, and that will give him confidence."
Caputo added: "Before that, I thought I might not play again," Caputo said.
"To have Gits at inside centre and [another former Brumby James Dargaville] at outside centre, they took me under their wing. I still keep in touch with them now because I had just come come back to playing.
"Playing with the Eagles and with those guys really helped my game and then helped me get that love of the game again."
Caputo moved to Italy to join Benneton last year, but was stuck behind Test duo Leo Marin and Jacomo Da Re and didn't get game time.
He transferred to Zebre for this season and has been biding his time for the first three games of the year before finally getting a tap on the shoulder.
"It's been a long journey to get to where I am," Caputo said.
"The coaches at Zebre have really invested in me and I think I'm ready. I'd say the coaches have really helped take my game to another level."
Caputo was in the Brumbies' junior system, but found his feet when he moved abroad. He jumped in the deep end and had to learn Italian.
"I reckon dad was shocked when I spoke in Italian. I never spoke it when I was younger even though we've got those family connections. But he was impressed.
"He's played a massive role in my life, so it will be a special moment on the weekend. Not just for me, but for the family. I'll be running out for the family as well."
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
