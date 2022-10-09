While Julian Cribb ends on a positive note ("The 10 catastrophic risks that could precipitate the end of civilisation", canberratimes.com.au, October 5), it is hard not to throw in the towel and abandon all hope.
We face collapse of the natural world and of human civilisation.
The Anthropocene will pass quickly and soon we will be in the "Catastrophocene" as a result of the unintended consequences of human activities.
These will include floods, fires, dust storms, heatwaves, dried-up rivers, unimaginable losses of animals and insects, poisoned oceans and air, declining oxygen, hunger and starvation, new diseases, mass migration, the uncontrolled effects of new technologies and the seep of malicious lies about it all.
Perhaps the last is the worst because it hinders finding solutions.
We have found that out already with respect to climate change.
Survival will be the name of the game but, as Cribb notes, no government on Earth yet has a policy for human survival.
Collectively, the 10 catastrophic risks he names are driven by "overpopulation, overconsumption and over-pollution". Population pressure, "while not a threat in itself", drives all the other threats, says Cribb, and must be brought under control.
On November 15 this year, the global population will reach eight billion. If this is about four times what the Earth can sustain, then we need to sit down and work out how to stabilise and then reduce our numbers humanely over this century.
We must also reduce the material demands of the middle class and wealthy while, at the same time, lift millions of people out of poverty here and elsewhere.
Peter Dutton has laughably claimed that people have made financial decisions based on the stage three tax cuts going ahead and states the stage three cuts benefit all people not just the rich.
But which people Mr Dutton? This year the LMITO offset will disappear which will mean that people on $126,000 or less per year will essentially just make up lost ground if the stage three cuts go ahead, the only people who will get a real tax cut are the already well-off.
If the government persists with the stage three cuts it must restructure them so that the main benefit goes to lower-paid workers who will spend, not save, the cuts.
The stage three cuts were terrible policy when they were introduced to Parliament and are even worse policy now, scrap them or fix them.
So what should we ask of our war memorial with its presentation of frontier conflicts? David Stephens (Letters, October 6) suggests language such as "Defending Country" would be helpful. Acknowledgement, healing and story are also important.
And we need an image. An image as hauntingly memorable as our Simpson and his donkey and Berlin's Pieta created by artist Kathe Kollwitz.
I keep coming back to imagining mothers hiding their babies in hollow logs. Would our budget stretch to sculpture?
Could such a scene be created with back projections of shadows on a huge screen?
Pilgrim visitors would carry it in their hearts and postcard reproductions in their pockets. Or the image could be? Let's aim high.
I don't believe in the sky fairy so does that disqualify me from a powerful leadership position in the City on the Hill Church? I'm pretty sure every member of that church's congregation would say, "Yes, it does" even if their board of directors was negligent enough to appoint me in the first place.
I'm pretty sure that every member of that church would take the view that my atheism is inconsistent with their beliefs and that the difference was irreconcilable, even while many allowed me the freedom to hold to my beliefs. So if you think Andrew Thorburn has been hard done by, just try putting the boot on the other foot.
The ALP grants the APS a 3 per cent pay rise. No problem.
The ALP brings in childcare support for couples earning up to $500,000. No problem.
And tax cuts for the people who pay for this, which won't take effect for two years? "We're not sure about that, we'll get back to you".
The ACT government is surely to be congratulated for making satellite centres of Canberra (Tuggeranong, Woden etc) infinitely more viable by making Civic so unfriendly to users.
But please Palace Cinemas can you move out of Civic because, frankly, you are the only reason I have to visit the impending wasteland.
I would like to add to Dennis Maddock's observation (Letters, September 30) regarding the lack of LPG supply.
Some service stations have removed the pumps altogether. Apparently, there is little profit, and servicing gas pumps is expensive. This begs the question as to why the price can't simply be increased when it is just over half the cost of petrol. I would be more than happy to pay a higher price, as my old ute runs on dedicated gas. Not much choice here anyhow.
BP Yass Road Queanbeyan helped me recently after I ran the gauntlet to no avail and then called a number of suppliers.
Queanbeyan's tanks were down to 16 per cent capacity at the time. No expected delivery time of the next load was known.
Might our The Canberra Times readers be able to shed some light? Is this a short-term delivery issue or is it a long-term supply issue?
More importantly, what's to become of our summer gas barbecues if the latter?
I pity the hypothetical man from Mars visiting Australia and trying to make sense of a country with high energy costs, vast gas reserves not being tapped, and even bigger coal reserves being exported for others to burn but banned here by governments who use the coal royalties to subsidise intermittent and unreliable wind and solar and hydrogen dreams.
Perhaps a chat with AGL would help. Their explanation for closing serviceable coal plants decades before necessary just might make sense to someone from Mars.
It certainly made none to me.
The claim by Russian President Vladimir Putin that the West has sabotaged Nord Stream gas pipelines makes no sense.
Why would "the West" (ie, Europe) sabotage the pipelines that carry the fuel that keeps much of its industry operating, and that its citizens use to warm themselves in winter, cool themselves in their increasingly hot summers, and to cook their food?
On the other hand, Russia has much to gain in weakening European countries by denying them the fossil fuel that at present is much needed.
Jack Waterford ("Stop whittling down anti-corruption bill", canberratimes.com.au, October 1) is absolutely right.
David Pocock, the Teals and other prominent independents have been elected on the issue of integrity and anti-corruption. Helen Haines already had a decent bill. We need more transparency and therefore more hearings in the open. We need wider powers of investigation. People outside of politics worked hard for this.
The NACC cannot determine whether the sports rorts affair was corrupt. (It may not be criminal.) But, if the sports rorts affair is not corrupt according to the NACC, it does not pass the pub test.
Labor take this wrong stance at your peril. You will be punished at the next election if you do not pursue a full and decent anti-corruption bill.
Australian governments have lifted nearly all COVID-19 isolation restrictions, a move which the AMA strongly condemns as "not scientifically literate". Our governments are endangering the health of the nation by failing to take into account the best professional advice.
On September 23 there were 44,027 cases reported in Australia. Clearly the pandemic is by no means over yet. While large numbers of people are fully vaccinated, some of them can, and have, become infected.
The elderly, people with chronic health conditions and those with compromised immune systems are at risk of infection with life-threatening consequences. Some will feel obliged to self-isolate completely to be sure they will not catch the virus.
I agree with Ernst Willheim (Letters, October 5) that "frontier wars" is a euphemism. I think it would be more appropriate to call the war the British Aboriginal War so that there can be no misrepresenting or whitewashing this appalling episode in Australian history.
Ernst Willheim (Letters, October 5) is right to ask why don't we call the barbaric and illegal actions against First Australians, the "Australian Wars"? He'll be pleased to know that SBS has done just that. Its current documentary series, The Australian Wars, is highly recommended.
As I write this letter I'm number 32 in the Access ACT queue. I have a simple question which a human could answer but it is nigh on impossible to get an employee to assist. The computer generated voice glibly assures me to go online, "it's simple". Actually it's pathetic; another example of poor governance by Andrew Barr and his crew.
I see South Korea apparently has some working F-35s. I wonder if there's something they could be telling the rest of us; maybe they could take over the whole project.
Have others noticed that the Commonwealth car fleet is gradually reverting from the sensible white colour of decades, back to black? Why? Another Scomo legacy perhaps?
Whether the planned tax cuts are good economic policy or not, scrapping them would certainly be good social policy. Why on earth give more money to people who don't need it, when many at the other end of the pay scale are struggling to put food on the table. This is not the Labor government I voted for.
When we come to a stop sign we do not stop forever. When it is safe to drive on we do so. Just because Labor supported the tax cuts in the past doesn't mean that they are set in concrete. The country cannot afford the cuts. They could be reconsidered when the situation improves.
The mess the UK government is in will require more than just a Truss to support it.
Could we please get the Higgins/Lehrmann court case off the front page? This has been done to death already, especially through all the pre-trial publicity that almost resulted in the court case not happening at all because of prejudicial media coverage. Enough is enough.
ISIS male teenagers from Syrian refugee camps could definitely be a serious threat on returning home to Australia. It's important to note the UN defines under 18-year-olds as "children".
