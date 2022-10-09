The Canberra Times
Humanity is on the verge of committing mass suicide

Letters to the Editor
October 9 2022 - 6:45pm
Catastrophes such as flooding, droughts and bushfires are going to make it harder and harder to survive. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers.

While Julian Cribb ends on a positive note ("The 10 catastrophic risks that could precipitate the end of civilisation", canberratimes.com.au, October 5), it is hard not to throw in the towel and abandon all hope.

