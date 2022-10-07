Andrew Barr says a revamped Canberra Stadium needs to be at least 30,000 seats to ensure the capital doesn't miss out on hosting future internationals.
The ACT Chief Minister adds that was the size needed to host Australia's national teams - his preference to bidding for games at big tournaments like world cups.
Barr has turned his back on his own plan to build a Civic Stadium in the heart of Canberra in preference to redeveloping the current Canberra Stadium.
He said one of the reasons for that was to expand the current capacity to 30,000 - an increase of 5000 seats - which he said was a requirement to host Australia's national teams in the future.
Barr believed that wouldn't be possible on the Civic pool site in the city.
He said a new venue also needed to take into account what he believed would be "significant" population growth in the ACT.
That would also allow for increased demand to watch Canberra Raiders and ACT Brumbies games.
"Any new stadium will be at least a 50-year asset," Barr told The Canberra Times.
"One of many factors to consider in any new stadium design is the number of seats.
"We are expecting a significant increase in Canberra's population over the next 50 years.
"It would be prudent to consider medium and longer-term venue capacity in our design thinking.
"We will have to balance the requirements for regular season games with the competition requirements for finals football and national and international content.
"The decision on exactly what to build has to factor in many competing considerations.
"We have to have an eye to the future population growth of Canberra and being able to meet future needs."
He said there were still no plans as to how the Bruce redevelopment would be done, but it's believed a two-stage rebuild of the existing stadium was the preferred model.
Given the future of the AIS was also up in the air, there could be scope to build a new stadium on a fresh site as part of the refurbishment of the AIS.
That would allow the current Canberra Stadium to continue operating as usual without significant reductions to capacity during the redevelopment.
"We continue to engage with the stadium and land owner at Bruce," Barr said.
"No decision has been made at this point."
Barr vowed to continue bidding for Australian national team games rather than being part of big tournaments - like the Rugby World Cup and the FIFA Women's World Cup.
Canberra won't even be a training venue for any Women's World Cup teams next year.
Barr's repeatedly said those tournaments were too expensive - especially if you only got games involving "minnows".
Instead, he wanted to continue targeting events like the Matildas game against New Zealand and the Women's State of Origin that were played at Canberra Stadium earlier this year.
"Our policy preference is to host sporting events that involve Australia's national teams, Canberra teams playing international teams, [like] Brumbies versus British Lions, or significant domestic events," Barr said.
"We continue to financially support those events and recent examples include Matildas and Socceroos games, Women's State of Origin, Australia v England T20 cricket and the Big Bash.
"We are significantly less inclined to bid for significantly lesser value content involving, for example, pool games for minnow tournament qualifiers."
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
