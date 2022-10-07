The Canberra Times
ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr reveals new Canberra stadium capacity requirements

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
October 7 2022 - 6:30pm
The ACT government will target events like Women's State of Origin, rather than world cup games involving "minnows". Picture by Keegan Carroll

Andrew Barr says a revamped Canberra Stadium needs to be at least 30,000 seats to ensure the capital doesn't miss out on hosting future internationals.

