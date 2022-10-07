Pack a jacket. That's the advice for Ricky Stuart on Saturday.
The Canberra Raiders coach will take part in the inaugural ride2raise, braving the elements to help raise money for a cause that's close to his heart - raising money and awareness for autism.
He's riding from Lake Burley Griffin to Capital Brewing as one of a number of events around the country - the first time the global ride2raise has been held in Australia.
Unfortunately, the weather has cancelled some events already, with the planned ride from Sydney to Canberra - involving former Sydney Swan Ryan O'Keefe - called off.
Ricky Stuart Foundation chief executive Miranda Garnett suggested Stuart should pack a jacket for the ride - given yet another wet day's been predicted for Canberra.
A hearty First Tracks Stout could also help when he gets to his destination.
The Ricky Stuart Foundation, cycling clothing company Rapha Australia and Autism Awareness were teaming up for the event. Donations can be made at ride2raise.com.au.
"Like Simon Mottram, the founder and former chief of Rapha, we both have children with autism," Stuart said.
"We understand the importance of raising awareness and acceptance for autism.
"We're both lucky enough to have public platforms which allow us to build community awareness and fundraise for better support, education and inclusion.
"I'm riding in the inaugural ride2raise this October. I'll be riding for my daughter Emma.
"As part of this ride, I encourage Canberrans to get out on their bikes on Saturday and join me as I ride from Lake Burley Griffin to Capital Brewing."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.