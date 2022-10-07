The Canberra Times
Concerns for welfare of missing man

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 7 2022 - 2:19am, first published 2:14am
Police said Robert Heitell, 44, had not been seen or heard from since late on Wednesday.

Family and police have concerns for the welfare of a missing man and are asking the public for help to find him.

