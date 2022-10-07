Concerns for welfare of missing man

Family and police have concerns for the welfare of a missing man and are asking the public for help to find him.
Police said Robert Heitell, 44, had not been seen or heard from since late on Wednesday. He was last seen in Aranda.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 179cm (5'11") tall, with a medium build, fair complexion, dark brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing jeans and a black and white top.
"Police and Robert's family hold concerns for his welfare and are requesting the public's assistance in locating him," they said.
Police asked anyone who had seen Mr Heitell or who had information about where is is to contact ACT Policing Communications on 131 444 and quote reference 7235902.
