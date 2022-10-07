The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Digest
Free

The Informer: More questions over the future of stage three tax cuts

LT
By Lanie Tindale
October 7 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Treasurer Jim Chalmers. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The Opposition is accusing the government of painting a bleak picture of the economy and budget position to prime the electorate for changes to the stage three tax cuts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LT

Lanie Tindale

Trainee

I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.