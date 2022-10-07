The Opposition is accusing the government of painting a bleak picture of the economy and budget position to prime the electorate for changes to the stage three tax cuts.
Debt repayments have been flagged as one of five key areas of spending ahead of the October 25 budget, alongside aged care, disability care, hospitals and defence.
Opposition frontbencher Simon Birmingham said Treasurer Jim Chalmers was trying to "rewrite history" in a bid to soften up voters for trimming the stage three tax cuts.
The tax cut debate has resurfaced this week, with the government refusing to rule out making changes to the legislated measures. The legislated cuts would abolish the 37c tax bracket and lower the 32.5c tax bracket to 30c.
One thing stronger than a politician's promise is Spiderman's silk - but even that has been transcended.
Re-spun artificial silkworm silk is 70 per cent stronger than spider silk, scientists claim.
Silk has mechanical, biocompatible, and biodegradable properties - meaning it isn't just used in scarves.
It can be used as a material for stitches and surgical mesh and protective coatings for growing seeds.
Meanwhile, the trial of former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins' alleged rapist continued today.
Ms Higgins admitted to deleting material from her phone before giving it to police.
The accused, Bruce Lehrmann, has rejected allegations he raped Ms Higgins on a couch in a ministerial office in March 2019.
Ms Higgins said she told Senator Michaelia Cash about the alleged assault "many times".
Ms Higgins worked for Ms Cash after the alleged incident, which she said occurred in Senator Linda Reynolds' office.
And in tragic news for Bielebers, Justin Bieber has delayed his Australian tour until 2023.
Bieber has revealed he was too unwell to play shows due to Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which left the right side of his face paralysed.
Australia's peak medical body has warned it's too early to scrap COVID-19 isolation requirements, with the nation likely to be hit by another wave of infections.
National cabinet has agreed to dump the five-day isolation period for positive cases, with the changes to take effect on October 14.
Australian Medical Association president Steve Robson said it was too early to ease the protections.
"All the signs are that we're looking at another wave of COVID," he said.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
