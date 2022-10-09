Rubik3: Scaling businesses for the greater good

Co-Founder of Rubik3, Guy Earnshaw, believes successful business requires a three-lever approach. Picture supplied

This is branded content for Rubik3

Business success hinges on many things - branding, people, culture and expertise. But there's one thing that trumps all, and that's experience. Rubik3 is sharing theirs, to help scale businesses from start-up to growth, and helping some worthy causes along the way.

Rubik3 is a professional services firm, with their roots firmly planted in Canberra, but offices all over Australia. They are hellbent on helping Australian businesses realise and reach their potential, with a belief that nurturing the ambitions of our greatest innovators and entrepreneurs, leads to a better Australia for everyone.

But they also have a social mission, to extend their positive impacts to worthy causes, beyond the pursuit of profit.

Rubik3 pays particular attention to scaling start-ups, but are also highly experienced in working with government departments and businesses of all sizes.

Co-founder, Guy Earnshaw, comes from a government agency background, spending decades working behind the scenes of DVA. Now with first-hand experience starting and scaling Rubik3, he's devoting his time and knowledge to helping other businesses do the same.

"We focus on helping our clients grow, and we basically do this through three levers. To grow a business, you need to have good financial management, the right technology, and most importantly, the right people in the right workplace culture. We also do a lot of work in cybersecurity now, too, and that helps us ensure that our clients have the right protection, which is critical in business today, " said Mr Earnshaw.

Rubik's leadership team have a combined 40 years of experience among them, but what really sets them apart is their own first-hand experience in growing the business, from small and humble beginnings to what it is today. They've scaled to a 180 person strong team, generating $33 million worth of revenue in seven short years.

"One of the really special things about Rubik3 is that we've walked the path of business growth. I believe we've found that yellow brick road to success where we can actually help our clients work through all the stages from startup, beginning a business, growth, scale and then the transition out of the business," said Mr Earnshaw.

Perhaps their greatest feat, however, is the refreshing approach they take to corporate responsibility.

Rubik3 are not only invested in their clients, but also many worthy social missions. They actively support Women in ICT (WIC), the Indigenous Reading Project (IRP) and the Greater Western Sydney AFLW through sponsorship.

"We've been working with some of these organisations since day dot, because I think as soon as a business starts, it needs to look at the communities it's working within," said Mr Earnshaw.

"It's where business has to change now, too. Businesses generally just focus on the owner and the shareholders, but there's a state of community responsibility for them.

"We've worked with the Indigenous Reading Project for about six years now. The Indigenous Reading Project stood out to me because we have a focus on creating opportunities for indigenous people, and ensuring all Australian have access to education is critical for that.

"We also support the female team for the GWS Giants, the Domestic Violence Counselling service and Women in ICT," said Mr Earnshaw.

It's clear that Rubik3 supports these organisations purely out of a passion for helping others - evident through Mr Earnshaw's intricate knowledge of what each organisation does, and their reasoning for getting involved.

And as a company whose sole purpose is to lead other organisations in creating thriving, successful businesses, it's promising to see them modelling such a devotion to a community-first approach.

"We're dealing with people and I think it's really important to create an environment where people can see opportunity. For people to succeed, they need education, teamwork, and a really happy home environment. I truly believe that," said Mr Earnshaw.

Rubik3 are experts in ICT solutions, financial and tax advisory, and workforce planning. Visit their website to bring on board the support your business needs to thrive and grow: https://rubik3.com.au/