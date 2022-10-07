New show added for Fairytales on Ice at Canberra Theatre Centre

Fairytales on Ice is on at the Canberra Theatre Centre on Sunday, direct from a sell-out tour of the United States.
Due to popular demand, a second show has been added, with limited tickets available for the 4pm show and more for the 7.30pm performance.
The show features skaters bringing to life the stories and characters from The Little Mermaid, Cinderella, Alice in Wonderland, Little Red Riding Hood and more.
Tickets available from canberratheatrecentre.com.au. The link is here.
