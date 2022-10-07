Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare of Solomon Islands visited Canberra this week.
In what was essentially a day trip from Brisbane, he met with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and had dinner at The Lodge. There was no press conference, which no doubt irked the Canberra journalists who had most likely been working themselves up into quite the lather of expectation.
Rather than getting overly focused on what did or did not happen during Thursday's visit, it is more helpful to locate this one event within a wider context of the dynamic between Australia and Solomon Islands.
As Meg Keen reminded us ahead of the visit, there are many facets to this, including the historical.
The never-ending need to essentialise the engagement between Honiara and Canberra overlooks some of the most important components of what is an established, dynamic and, at times, problematic relationship.
The overall tone between the two leaders was certainly affable and this marks another step in Albanese's journey to establish his own personal relationships with the leaders of the near region.
As Anna Powles reminds us, in the Pacific relationships are currency and it is good to see the new government continuing to build capital in this area.
A spokesperson for Prime Minister Sogavare said that the PM was "very happy" with the meeting.
Unsurprisingly, Prime Minister Sogavare was at pains to acknowledge the many contributions Australia makes to his country. Among the thank-yous was one for the offer to provide financial assistance to support the next general elections in Solomon Islands.
There has been much criticism of the Sogavare government's push through of a constitutional amendment to delay these elections to 2024.
Whilst this issue remains contentious in Solomon Islands, it is important to note that several reforms are envisaged to take place in advance of the next general elections.
They include a process for automatic voter registration and a mechanism for out-of-constituency voting, which will allow for greater participation including by those who will be resident overseas when the country goes to the polls.
Prime Minister Sogavare's spokesperson advised that work on these reforms has commences and that they will be implemented before the end of next year in time for elections in early 2024.
If that proves to be the case, it may go some way to easing concerns about the delayed vote.
The two prime ministers made it clear that they are both future-focused when it comes to this relationship.
Prime Minister Albanese demonstrated his understanding of the need to sustain and nourish his personal relationship with Sogavare with a promise to pay a return visit to Honiara soon, and before the Pacific Games are held in November 2023.
The significance of the Pacific Games to engagement with Sogavare is not given sufficient attention.
Whilst in Honiara for the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Guadalcanal, Australia's Minister for the Pacific, Pat Conroy, announced Australian funding of $17 million towards the Games. This was possibly the smartest move in recent times to ensure that Canberra is in the loop on this given its importance to Sogavare.
Clearly Sogavare has invested a huge amount both politically and personally in the Pacific Games. He has pegged his country's economic recovery from COVID-19 on this and there are expectations that by the end of the second quarter next year the project will be the country's largest employer.
Sogavare has talked of the Games as an occasion that will unify the nation and whilst this sort of language may sound flowery and overblown to Australian ears, there is no denying that it resonates in his own country.
He has also used the term "legacy" in connection with this venture and it is reasonable to surmise that in this context he is thinking also of this in (his) personal terms as well as from a nation-building perspective. He also looks to the development impact of this project.
His spokesperson pointed to the long-term benefits to schools that will have their infrastructure upgraded to accommodate visiting athletes.
As next November draws nearer there is every likelihood that further requests for assistance will be made and the Albanese government would be well advised to be able to respond favourably to be part of the whole picture that Sogavare is creating.
