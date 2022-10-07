A driver has escaped with minor injuries after a tree fell on their car on Morshead Drive in Campbell on Friday afternoon.
The tree fell due to the rain Canberra has received in recent days, causing soil to soften, on the eastbound lane to Fyshwick
Only one vehicle and person was involved in the accident. They were treated by ambulance at the scene for minor injuries.
Police have closed both lanes between the Russell Drive and Duntroon turn-offs and have asked people to avoid the area.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
