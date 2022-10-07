The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Driver escapes fallen tree on car on Morshead Drive

Soofia Tariq
By Soofia Tariq
Updated October 7 2022 - 3:54am, first published 3:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A driver suffered minor injuries after a tree fell on their car. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

A driver has escaped with minor injuries after a tree fell on their car on Morshead Drive in Campbell on Friday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Soofia Tariq

Soofia Tariq

Cadet Journalist

Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.