The Canberra Times

The accessories edit | Trending

Linley Wilkie
By Linley Wilkie
October 7 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Consider layering your accessories if you can't choose just one piece. Photo from armsofeve.com.au

Transforming an otherwise staid outfit into something special can be achieved in the final touches.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Linley Wilkie

Linley Wilkie

Group features and special publications journalist

I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.