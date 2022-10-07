The accessories edit | Trending

Transforming an otherwise staid outfit into something special can be achieved in the final touches.
Wooden basil stretch belt, $39.95. Not just a practical item, cinch in a plain dress at the waist to give it the wow factor. sussan.com.au
Cole Haan x Keith Haring GrandPr Rally slip-on sneakers, $200. A fun option for blokes who tend to dress on the safe side. colehaan.com.au
Astrid Peacock glasses frames, from $169. From the new Poetic Escape collection, inspired by chic Parisian style and genderfluid design. oscarwylee.com.au
Large tweed kabash tote, $620. Emblazoned with a classic houndstooth pattern, it also has a detachable chain embellishment. sandro-paris.com.au
Protection necklace, $189. It doesn't matter if you prefer sterling silver, rose gold or beads and string, as long as your jewellery has a point of difference and can be worn with almost anything. lukerosejewellery.com
Furla bangle watch, $409. Timeless in its design, but the exact opposite in its function. davidjones.com
Milla curve boots, $139.95. Part of a new collection dedicated to those who previously avoided knee and thigh-high boots. billini.com
Loewe fisherman hat, $925. Boring bucket hats, step aside. This is the epitome of a current trend combined with classic cool. marais.com.au
Nostalgic icon earrings $139. From the new Vintage Abstract resort collection that embraces the mermaidcore trend tipped to dominate this summer. murkani.com.au
Nick sunglasses, $280. Equally flattering on men or women, chunky transparent frames elevate any outfit. ameyewear.com
Cathy wedges, $229. Put your best foot forward in these high fashion shoes. countryroad.com.au
Paper by Kollab market bag, $29.95. This environmentally friendly bag can be used for the daily grocery run, or other events far more entertaining. kollab.com.au
I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.
