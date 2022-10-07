The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Women's Rugby World Cup: Sharni Williams and Wallaroos ready to conquer rugby's final frontier

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
Updated October 7 2022 - 5:56am, first published 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sharni Williams will play her first Wallaroos game in five years on Saturday. Picture Getty Images

The one thing Sharni Williams refuses to do is give up. It's the reason why she's spent more than a decade breaking down barriers, on and off the field.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.