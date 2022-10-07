The one thing Sharni Williams refuses to do is give up. It's the reason why she's spent more than a decade breaking down barriers, on and off the field.
It's the reason why her mantra is simple. Why not me? Why not us? Why not now?
So far it has taken her to the top of the rugby sevens world - Olympic and Commonwealth Games gold, World Cup titles and world series triumphs.
But the one thing missing from her cabinet is Wallaroos success, which is why she's drawing inspiration from tennis champion Ash Barty as she prepares to start her fourth 15-a-side World Cup campaign on Saturday.
Williams, 34, wants to go out on top and she wants her teammates to believe they can win it all.
"There's no limit, really," Williams said.
"We can look at the preparation we've had, that we're not professional ... you can find things that make you think we can't do it.
"But that's part of belief, right. We only know what we know as Wallaroos. We're Aussie battlers who go out there and do everything you can for the person next to you. That's what's important."
Williams will be joined by ACT Brumbies duo Michaela Leonard and Grace Kemp in the side for the clash against New Zealand, with the Royals pair to start from the bench.
World Cup organisers are bracing for a record crowd at a triple-header tournament opener, with the Wallaroos to play New Zealand in a blockbuster at Eden Park.
The Wallaroos have never beaten New Zealand in 22 starts, but the excitement of the biggest crowd in history is fuelling Williams and the Wallaroos to complete mission impossible.
Williams' role is much more than midfield battering ram and inside centre. She is the heartbeat of the Australian side, despite not playing for the Wallaroos since 2017.
The Wallaroos kickstarted Williams' rugby journey 14 years ago when a hockey-playing mechanic arrived in Canberra and was convinced to have a run for Royals.
Little did she know it would be the start of a worldwide tour of tournaments, events and breaking down barriers on and off the field.
Whether it be overcoming injuries, or her rainbow headgear to promote inclusivity in the game she loves.
"I want to be an Ash Barty, I want to go out on the top," Williams said on Friday.
"I don't want to be going out when everyone sort of says, 'oh, that player in the rainbow headgear needs to finish up'.
"There's a lot of growth happening, there's young girls coming through and you want to make sure you're keeping those opportunities for them to get some tournament player under their belts.
"It's a pinch-yourself-moment when your family arrives. It cements how real it is ... it's been quite a wait for me. But I'm not just a footy player any more.
"Everyone might see me as a sevens player, but I'm here to show we're just as good. We just need the opportunity to showcase that.
"[To win the World Cup] is reachable. Things happen in footy ... the rub of the green or the bounce of a ball. Things can happen, so why not us? I've loved playing footy. Yeah, I want to win a gold medal, yeah I want to win a World Cup.
"But the reason I did that was because of all the little pieces that match up leads to what you're trying to achieve. There's not one day I haven't believed in doing it."
WOMEN'S WORLD CUP
Saturday: South Africa v France, 12.15pm; Fiji v England, 2.45pm; Australia v New Zealand, 5.15pm. All games at Eden Park
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
