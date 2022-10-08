The loss of car parking in Civic is going to be hard to take

Reports the departments of Education and Workplace Relations are to move into a new 11-storey Civic office by mid-2026 brings more frustration with our Labor government to mind.
The carpark is currently available for people wanting to access the courts, and other businesses around London Circuit.
Well done, Labor. You will successfully kill off more business activity, force workers to travel other than by car, and added to that, you are about to further crucify our city in the name of your glory tram project.
Enough is enough.
No park and ride in Woden to help southerners and you take you life in your hands cycling on the road.
We're left frustrated again.
I am of a similar resolve to Greg Cornwall (Letters, October 6) on the Voice.
I will vote no in any referendum unless a satisfactory electoral plan for determining the composition of the parliamentary body is defined.
This should give a majority representation to Indigenous people who are speaking their language and living their culture.
The approximately 60 communities defined by the National Indigenous Australians Agency on their website at indigenous.gov.au would provide relevant input to the determination process.
Hugh Milloy (Letters, October 7), is overly pessimistic about the role of electric vehicles (EVs) in reducing Australia's greenhouse gas emissions.
At present, EVs are more expensive than equivalent petrol or diesel vehicles, but as the scale of production of EVs increases, especially in China, prices will drop to significantly more affordable levels.
Dr Milloy is also concerned about the recharging of EVs.
With the continued development and application of solid-state battery technology, EVs will become faster to charge, at less frequent intervals.
The new Australian invention of graphene hydrogen-ion technology will revolutionise EV batteries and the utility of EVs more generally.
Furthermore, the vast majority of passenger car use is for relatively short distances within urban areas. In most cases, recharging can be done overnight at off-peak rates.
EVs have a very promising future in Australia - and the world.
What makes Angela Kueter-Luks (Letters, October 5) think that Stephen Smith is any more capable or appropriate to lead the Defence strategic review than he is to be High Commissioner to the UK?
I get that Smith's appointment as High Commissioner smacks of the jobs for the boys culture that is common to both sides.
But surely if his experience as minister for foreign affairs and trade isn't enough to justify his appointment to London, then his experience as minister for defence shouldn't count either in relation to his appointment to lead the Defence review.
This is the task Ms Kueter-Luks suggests Smith should concentrate on.
Or was Ms Kueter-Luks just looking for an excuse to kick the new government without really thinking through the shallowness of her objection?
Having just returned to Gungahlin after an extended leave it didn't take long to realise that e-scooters have come to town. The bloody things are being left lying around everywhere, including pedestrian crossings, at traffic lights, along the Mirrabei Drive bridge, Yerrabi Pond, footpaths around the pond, footpaths around the Gungahlin shopping centre and no doubt everywhere else.
If the technology exists, or could be introduced, I'd suggest the credit cards of recalcitrant users continue to be debited until the scooters are deposited at designated drop off points.
Either that or the providers be fined accordingly.
