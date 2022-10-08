While it might appear to have been plucked right out of the 1960s, a newly listed Forrest home was built only seven years ago.
The five-bedroom house at 45 National Circuit has all the mid-century features that are synonymous with the Palm Springs style: a large palm out the front, a sunken lounge and a slanted, overhanging roof, to name a few.
The sellers, Ivan and Belinda Pirjac, purchased the block in 2013 and knocked down the existing house to build their family home.
Mr Pirjac, who is a builder, said the family wanted to recreate a "Palm Springs flavour" on the 1599-square-metre block.
"I grew up in Weetangera in the '70s and that was a very prominent feature of our home back then, so I guess that gave me a bit of inspiration to start with," he said.
"The colour, the shapes - it's an inviting and fun atmosphere.
"Even now when I drive in the driveway it still puts a smile on my face."
The home is now the third property to be built on the block.
"We were going to renovate and extend it and by the time we made all those plans it was better to knock it over and go again," Mr Pirjac said.
The heart of the home is a circular conversation pit, surrounded by an open-plan kitchen and an elevated formal lounge and dining space with a floating fireplace.
The main living areas, bedrooms and garage - complete with a car hoist - were all built on the same level to create a functional, connected home.
"It's like effortless everyday living," Mr Pirjac said.
While most of the home is on one level, there's also a downstairs area with a bedroom, kitchen and dining space.
Outside is a large, kidney-shaped swimming pool and entertaining area.
Miriana Cavic of Luton Properties Manuka is marketing the home for sale, with an auction scheduled for October 22.
She said the home would appeal to people who appreciated the mid-century style but wanted the modern comforts of a new build.
Ms Cavic said there has been a number of inquiries on the home.
"It's families mostly, ranging from young children to older children," she said.
A price guide wasn't disclosed, however recent sales in the street include $4,551,000 for an original 1960s home on a 1567-square-metre block and $5.06 million for an original 1920s house on a 1897-square-metre block.
With their children fully grown, the Pirjacs are ready to downsize. Mr Pirjac said he hopes another family can enjoy the "happy energy" of the home.
"I hope one day someone else can be lucky enough to experience that," he said
"That would be exciting for me to see someone else being able to experience everything that we do."
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
