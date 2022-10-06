Monique McGlynn says she has given herself six months to try her hand at a rugby sevens career after falling out of love with soccer.
That starts with the first round of the university sevens series, which begins in Adelaide on Saturday when University of Canberra recruit McGlynn will test herself in front of Australian selectors.
She is one of several Canberra players trying to impress while still deciding what sporting path they will take.
McGlynn grew up dreaming of playing in the A-League Women's competition and moved to Sydney this year to join Manly United.
"I was trying to pursue playing soccer, then I kind of just fell out of love a bit with it," McGlynn said.
"So in June I decided I was going to play rugby league and there was a sevens team near where I was, so I decided I was going to give that a go and fell in love. Now I'm here playing.
"I thought why not give it a go while I'm still young and can change between them. So I've given myself six months to pursue new things and that's where I am."
McGlynn also admits a lack of pathways for women playing soccer in Australia was a major factor that would influence her decision to switch codes to rugby sevens.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
"Soccer doesn't have many pathways ... in sevens and league in the past few years, women have had heaps more pathways and opportunities ... I just thought why not give it a go," she said.
McGlynn will link up with another cross-code athlete in teammate Sidonie Carroll, who helped the Queanbeyan Tigers win the AFL Canberra women's competition this year.
Carroll played touch while growing up in Wagga but sees the AFLW as a potential career pathway.
"There weren't many AFL [competitions for girls] in Wagga, otherwise I probably would have gotten into AFL [because of family connections]," Carroll said.
"I would say from this year I'm probably looking towards the AFLW than the sevens but I still enjoy the sevens. I think I enjoy AFL just a little bit more just because I've grown up with it."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.