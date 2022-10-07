The Canberra Chill women beat flight delays and then the Brisbane Blaze to start their Hockey One season with a win on Thursday night.
The Canberra teams were stuck in the capital because of flight delays on a gloomy day, but made it in time to win one of two matches.
The women beat the Blaze 4-2, but the men lost their fixture 3-1 in the national competition.
Katie Doar set the tone early for the Chill women, after her reverse-stick knock led to the opening goal after just six minutes.
They led 2-0 at half-time before the sister chemistry of Naomi Evans and Mikaela Patterson produced the Chill's next goal and they held on for a two-goal win.
Doar said the Chill was thrown in the deep end because of minimal training and their struggles to get out of Canberra.
"Today was a pretty long day. It's nice to be in Brissie though as Canberra was raining today," Doar said.
"It was a good first hit out with the girls. Obviously, it's my first time playing in the Hockey One League, but I had a good time tonight playing with this group."
"We'll be looking to build on this performance, given it was our first hit out. You can always improve from there, so it'll be good to get back to training next week and see how we go."
The men weren't so lucky, even though they opened the scoring against the Blaze when Ben Staines finished off some brilliant lead up from James Day.
But Brisbane's Joel Rintala and Cale Cramer both scored to snatch back the lead.
Cramer scored again to take a 3-1 lead, and Canberra's hopes of mounting a comeback ended when Gary Bacchus was sent from the field for 10 minutes.
