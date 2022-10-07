Canberra's been frozen out of the Highway Handicaps, but it will have two cracks at the $2 million Kosciuszko.
Keith Dryden's Handle The Truth's back for his fourth attempt at the 1200-metre feature race for country horses at Randwick next Saturday - having saluted on debut in 2019.
Dryden's seven-year-old gelding will be joined in the field of 14 by fellow Canberra trainer Matthew Dale's Cavalier Charles on The Everest Day.
Handle The Truth's a $9 shot - running for the Burwood Inn Hotel Syndicate in Merewether - while Cavalier Charles was at $21 behind $4.50-favourite It's Me according to bet365.
Cavalier Charles wasn't slot winner Bill Butler's first choice, but Butler called up Dale's six-year-old gelding after his original hope Golden Point was ruled out due to injury.
He's coming off a fifth last-start at Randwick in September, having won the NSW Country Championships wild card race at Scone back in March - before finishing 12th in the country champs two weeks later.
Handle The Truth's had a solid preparation so far - finishing third behind Eduardo in the group 3 Concorde Stakes (1000m) first-up before an 11th in the group 2 Shorts won by star sprinter Nature Strip.
This will be his fourth consecutive appearance in The Kosciuszko, with his fourth behind It's Me in 2020 his worst result.
He also finished second to Art Cadeau in last year's edition of the race.
It's not the first time Dale's had a runner on Everest Day, with his star sprinter Fell Swoop getting a run in the $15 million Everest in 2017.
Dale has two runners at Randwick on Saturday, with Meg jumping in the group 3 Angst Stakes (1600m) and Devils Triangle in the benchmark 78 handicap (1000m).
The Joseph and Jones Racing-trained One Aye's entered in the group 3 Nivison (1200m), having won the Forbes Cup two starts ago.
That win qualified the daughter of Super One for the $2 million Big Dance (1600m) at Randwick on Melbourne Cup Day.
Fellow Canberra trainer Norm Gardner has Super Riff as an emergency in the Highway Handicap (1600m), but needs four scratchings to get a start - highlighting the problems Canberra trainers face in getting runs in the Highway series, with preference given to country NSW horses.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
