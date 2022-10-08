An ACT government website designed with splashes of red that a Greens backbencher suggested looked similar to the ACT Labor brandings was actually inspired by Canberra red bricks.
But the government has now been told by a parliamentary committee the design potentially politicises the ACT public service and it should ensure its branding remains apolitical.
Greens member for Yerrabi Andrew Braddock asked officials in August estimates hearings why the Built for CBR website, which details infrastructure projects in the territory, differed to other government branding.
Mr Braddock and Chief Minister Andrew Barr agreed to disagree that the page looked like ACT Labor's website.
Both the ACT Labor and Built for CBR websites use white sans-serif typography on red tiles and have a white-on-red logo in the top left corner.
Officials told the estimates committee the Built for CBR website was designed in house and Mr Barr rejected any suggestion its design would politicise the public service.
Mr Barr said in an answer to a question taken on notice the Built for CBR website was inspired by the Canberra red brick, first made in 1913.
"This is demonstrated in earthy red tones of the colour palette, and the brick-like stacking of the 'Built for CBR' word mark," he said.
"Throughout the brand's development, variations of the colour palette were tested to ensure content legibility and that the colours met web accessibility standards in a range of different contexts including on hoarding mesh, signage, and digital content."
Mr Barr said the brand had been designed to make it easier for the community to "recognise and keep up to date with information about ACT government infrastructure projects and resulting travel impacts".
But the Legislative Assembly's tri-partisan select committee on estimates did not buy the explanation.
"The committee is of the view that the use of white text on red squares on the Built for CBR website could be confused with political party advertising and risks being too closely aligned with one political party and potentially politicises the ACT public service," the committee said.
The committee recommended the ACT government consider its branding decisions to ensure it maintained an apolitical public service.
The estimates' committee delivered its report into the 2022-23 ACT budget last week, making 143 recommendations.
Recommendations included improvements to the ACT budget process, funding for improvements to the Legislative Assembly's chamber and priorities for future budgets.
The committee recommended the government undertake research into criminalising coercive control in the territory and consideration of telephone intercept powers for the Integrity Commission.
The Speaker, Joy Burch, should also resolve the constitutional rights of committees to conduct their businesses to avoid a repeat of the issues which delayed the start of estimates this year, the committee recommended in its report.
WorkSafe ACT issued a prohibition notice that ostensibly prevented the estimates committee holding in-person hearings, setting off deep concerns about Assembly privilege.
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
