John Bloomfield was a driver of Australia's modern sport system

By Greg Blood
October 8 2022 - 6:30pm
John Bloomfield was instrumental in the development of the Australian Institute of Sport. Picture supplied

John Bloomfield - December 12, 1932 - October 4, 2022

Professor John Bloomfield AO was one of the main architects and drivers of the modern Australian sport system. Bob Ellicott, the minister for sport responsible for establishing the Australian Institute of Sport, gave enormous credit to Bloomfield for his strategy and development of sports and recreation reports in the leadup to the AIS.

