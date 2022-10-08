In his role as the ACT's top cop, Deputy Commissioner Neil Gaughan serves the community and in doing has to manage its often unrealistic expectations.
His police have the most significant role at the front end of the criminal justice system, arresting offenders, and preparing the court brief of evidence and statement of facts.
Before the court appearance process begins, there is the murky legal ground for all to navigate, particularly in the public disclosure or presentation of material outside the courtroom which could potentially prejudice a fair hearing or trial.
Police have as much at stake as anyone in this tricky pre-court commentary environment - ensuring the work they have done to build a compelling case doesn't unravel before it is heard - and yet obtained legal advice this year in order to provide an additional level of detail to their public disclosures.
After arresting the same offenders time and again, police media began to publicly reveal for the first time whether those arrested had been released on bail or subject to a court order and then reoffended.
This may appear a subtle point but it is an important one in the context of Canberra's high rate of recidivist car theft and associated dangerous, reckless road offending.
It's a way of police flagging what's happening within the ACT criminal justice system.
Back in May, Matthew McLuckie was an innocent Canberran killed by a stolen car driven on the wrong side of Hindmarsh Drive.
Disappointed and frustrated by ACT court outcomes and delivering his strong views on social media, Matthew's grieving father, Tom, became a fierce driver for a full legislative review. His campaign has garnered the support of thousands of people.
For months, the ACT's chief lawmaker, Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury, has been a politician under pressure, refusing to believe 'his' criminal justice system was at fault. And yet recividism in the ACT is running at 83 per cent, the worst in the country.
Mr Rattenbury has sought compromise in the form of a new advisory council to consider law reform and sentencing.
It's a clever ploy, but watch this space: there's much more to play out yet on this issue.
The police are doing their part but if the courts don't, the pressure won't let up.
