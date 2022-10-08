The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

ACT's prison system, sentencing reform pressures ease, but not for long

By The Sunday Canberra Times
October 8 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra's chief police officer, Deputy Commissioner Neil Gaughan. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

In his role as the ACT's top cop, Deputy Commissioner Neil Gaughan serves the community and in doing has to manage its often unrealistic expectations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.