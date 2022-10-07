The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Lower Molonglo Water Quality Control Centre wastewater treatment plant releases partially treated effluent into river

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated October 7 2022 - 9:52pm, first published 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lower Molonglo Water Quality Control Centre. Picture supplied

For the second time in two months, Icon Water's sewerage treatment network has been unable to cope and is discharging Canberra's effluent into the Molonglo River.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.