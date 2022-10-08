The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Ex-Canberra Raider Mark McLinden won't follow David Pocock into politics

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
October 8 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark McLinden sees his activism as the right path for him going forward, rather than a move into politics like David Pocock has done. Picture Getty Images

Mark McLinden's not the next David Pocock. The former Canberra Raider sees activism rather than politics as where he can do the most good for the environment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.