The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Free
Digest

The Informer: Sydney braces for wild weather, Liberals dig in on tax cuts

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated October 8 2022 - 6:21am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pack the umbrellas, more rain is on the way. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos

Sydney's State Emergency Operations Centre has been activated as heavy showers continue to sweep NSW.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

City reporter

I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.