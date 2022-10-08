Sydney's State Emergency Operations Centre has been activated as heavy showers continue to sweep NSW.
Major flooding has hit the Macquarie, Darling, Culgoa and Lachlan rivers, with experts monitoring the situation in real-time from the hub.
Multiple inland catchments are at risk of inundation and experts are concerned about the possibility of landslides.
Meanwhile, Deputy Liberal Leader Sussan Ley hit out at Prime Minister Anthony Albanese again on Saturday regarding his position on stage three tax cuts.
Though Mr Albanese on Friday said the government "has not changed its position" on tax cuts, Ms Ley said the Prime Minister hadn't offered Australians a guarantee they could be confident about.
"He might have it in his mind that he'll redesign them slightly and still call them the stage three tax cuts ... that's absolutely not good enough," she said.
In Iran, state media have reported that a coroner's report denied Mahsa Amini had died due to blows to the head and limbs while in the custody of Iran's morality police.
The death of the 22-year-old while in police custody has sparked three weeks of nationwide unrest, marking the biggest challenge to Iran's clerical leaders in years.
And a dose of good news: a 600-strong group of eco warriors, who go by the name "The Mudcrabs", are cleaning up Sydney's Cooks River.
The river was known as a toxic sewer, and the group of mostly retirees has fought to restore it to its natural state.
And they've had breakthroughs - wildlife is returning to the banks of the river.
Peter Munro, one of the co-founders of the group, has spotted more birds flitting about than before the group got started, including tawny frogmouths and honeyeaters.
"The river is such a unifying bit of geography," he said. "It really gives you the drive to bring it back to health."
THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
