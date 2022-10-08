Basketball ACT officials will make facility plans one of the main priorities in the next era of leadership as they brace for the departure of chief executive David Simpson.
Simpson will end his three-year tenure in March after agreeing to a six-month transition period to help Basketball ACT find his successor.
He has been praised for bringing stability to to the organisation after a period of turbulence, overseeing a 25 per cent growth in participation and finding solid financial grounds.
But the one thing that continues to plague basketball is a lack of court space, with the Belconnen stadium overloaded for content.
President Allan Yates said planning for future development would be a key in continuing Simpson's work.
"Facilities are the key," Yates said. "We've been in an advocacy process for the past 18 months or more.
"We wish to continue that and negotiate with the ACT government in an ongoing capacity around funding for facilities in Canberra.
"David really brought back a sense of community into the sport and we want to ensure Basketball ACT stakeholders we'll continue that level of professionalism he's brought in."
Simpson is stepping away from the top job to spend more time with family.
"I believe that the timing is now right for an injection of new skills and new enthusiasm for the sport in the region to grow even further," Simpson said.
The Basketball ACT board will conduct a review of the chief executive role before going on a search for a new leader.
The sport has been growing in Canberra for several years, bolstered by increased NBA exposure and the rise of the Australian Boomers as an international contender.
The Canberra Gunners and Nationals programs have been revived in the NBL1 competitions and there are several players from the capital in the NBL, WNBL and in the United States college system.
The NBL has been talking about plans to bring the Canberra Cannons back from the dead, but Basketball ACT has focused on maintaining a strong community base to grow the sport.
"David's contribution to the organisation over the past three years has been outstanding. He has driven a program to place BACT in a strong financial position, overseen service delivery to stakeholders and engaged with our major stakeholders in and around the basketball community," Yates said.
"David will be hard to replace, [but] the Basketball ACT Board is committed to maintaining the high standards of service delivery, governance, staffing structures and financial management that have been enhanced and established during his tenure."
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
