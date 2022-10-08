The Canberra Times
Alleged thief's court tantrum may generate contempt charge

By Peter Brewer
October 8 2022 - 3:24am
An Oaks Estate man may face a contempt of court charge after he threatened and swore vehemently at the magistrate who refused his bail application on Saturday.

