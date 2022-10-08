The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Thailand massacre: mental health, gun control, drug questions arise in aftermath of tragedy

By Greg Raymond
October 8 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Portraits of victims sit atop coffins at Wat Si Uthai temple in Uthai Sawan subdistrict, Nong Bua Lamphu, Thailand. Picture Getty Images

At least 37 people were killed on Thursday by a lone assailant at a day care centre in Thailand's north-eastern province of Nongbua Lamphu, local police say. Among the dead are at least 24 children, while the alleged gunman also killed his wife and child, then himself.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.