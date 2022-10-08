There has been serious adversity since the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic and there's an accumulating resentment towards the current government. The country has had a very difficult time over the last two years, as the national economy shrunk by more than 6 per cent in 2020 and scores of workers lost their jobs particularly in the hospitality and tourism sectors. Some of the worst affected have been poorer families, whose kids stopped going to school. They may not return, which suggests this could turn out to be an ongoing generational issue.