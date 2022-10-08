Harriet Burbidge-Smith had to take a leap of faith to send herself to new mountain-biking heights, so it was fitting a flip landed her Crankworx gold in front of 5000 fans in Cairns.
The Canberra cycling star is back in Australia for the first time since March and she made an instant impact at the first Crankworx event in her home country.
The 25-year-old won gold in the speed and style race, committing to doing a flip off the first jump after slower-than-hoped times in the practice sessions.
It paid off, which isn't surprising given Burbidge-Smith is used to throwing caution to the wind.
She had to sell some of her possessions and move out of her apartment just to fund a trip to the United States last year. A three-week trip transformed into a Red Bull athlete deal.
"From the start of the year, it's been a goal of mine to step up and do the tricks I wanted to in the speed and style event," Burbidge-Smith said.
"The flips, the backflips ... that was a really personal goal of mine.
"In Whistler I was able to do it but I wasn't able to be consistent with the other tricks and I got fifth place.
"I came to Cairns and the jumps were a lot bigger, so on the first day and in qualifying I didn't do the flip.
"I wasn't doing great and then I don't know, overnight I just committed to the fact I was going to do it no matter what. When I got it, it just progressively felt better and in the final I did it and got on the gas. It was a pretty good feeling when I found out I won."
Burbidge-Smith will be chasing another medal and crucial series points in the last event of the weekend on Sunday.
She hopes to secure another strong result in the slalom after already having eight podium finishes to her name this season.
Then she'll be back in Canberra for the first time in seven months, before resetting her focus for summer competitions.
Burbidge-Smith is now just 48 points behind fellow Canberran Caroline Buchanan on the "Queen of Crankworx" standings.
"I'm really loving it here. The crowd has been insane ... everyone in Europe and America get this all the time, but we don't," Burbidge-Smith said.
"I've got the slalom next, I always give myself a chance that I can win it. It is racing, but I'm always going in to win.
"It's the last event of the weekend, you know you'll be tired. There's a lot of pedalling on this course. It's just going to be about going all out."
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
