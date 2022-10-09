Cuppacumbalong Homestead at Tharwa is hosting a Dahlia Market Day on Sunday from 10am to 3pm.
Come along to buy, swap and sell dahlia tubers, cuttings and seedlings, and talk all things dahlia.
The event is organised by Gerard Oldfield of Highland Dahlias, who will also be attending and selling
Feel free to bring a picnic to enjoy while you meet fellow dahlia enthusiasts and get planting for dahlias to start blooming in summer.
Food and coffee will be available to purchase.
No dogs allowed.
The homestead is at 21 Naas Road, Tharwa.
