Two women are dead after a late-night single-vehicle crash on the Monaro Highway, police say.
Police said officers were called to Hume, just south of the Lanyon Drive intersection, about 8am Sunday when they found the two women dead in the car. They are investigating how the crash happened.
The vehicle was so badly damaged that officers could not identify its make.
Acting Detective Inspector Brian Tadic said the impact was "severe so speed might have been a factor".
The police are trying to ascertain whether there were other people in the vehicle who fled the scene, possibly with injuries.
The northbound lane of the Monaro Highway remains closed at Hume and is expected to be this way for some time.
The crash takes the number of road deaths in the ACT this year to 14, compared with 11 for all of last year.
Police and emergency services personnel have been at the scene, just south of the Lanyon Drive intersection, since Sunday morning.
Police asked anyone who might have information about the crash to contact ACT Policing Communications on 131 444.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
Doug Dingwall is The Canberra Times' public service editor. He writes about government and federal politics, and has an interest in integrity, industrial relations and foreign affairs. Previously he worked at The Examiner in Launceston, where he won a Tasmanian Human Rights Award for his reporting. Contact him on doug.dingwall@canberratimes.com.au
