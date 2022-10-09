The Canberra Times
Spring chill brings surprise snowfall to Snowy Mountains and Southern Tablelands as Canberra records wet start to October

Doug Dingwall
By Doug Dingwall
Updated October 9 2022 - 1:41am, first published 1:00am
Snow has blanketed parts of the Snowy Mountains, Southern Tablelands and the ACT as a burst of cold air moved through the regions overnight.

