Matthew Gilkes will provide the perfect example of what it takes to make it to the next level.
And Cricket ACT elite teams lead Mick Delaney expects Gilkes' ACT/NSW Country Comets teammate Blake Macdonald is already on the radar of the states.
Gilkes will pad up for the Comets against Tasmania in Albury for a four-day second XI game starting on Monday.
The 23-year-old has played 13 Sheffield Shield games for NSW and will be looking for runs to ensure he's selected to play Queensland on Tuesday week.
Both he and fellow Blue Trent Copeland will suit up for the Comets.
Delaney said Gilkes was the ideal role-model for his teammates, having come through the Comets program.
"He's the perfect example of how it works," Delaney said.
"Gilkesy is highly talented, but geez he'd did some work when he was here in Canberra. He just showed talent's one thing and hard work's another."
Macdonald's one of three Cricket ACT players in the Comets side, along with Hanno Jacobs and Tom Vane-Tempest, which will ditch country NSW next summer and return to being a stand alone ACT side.
He played cricket in the Northern Territory over winter and has returned in the "form of his life".
Delaney predicted the 24-year-old to have a big season after having a couple of injury interrupted years.
"He's got real aspirations of playing Shield cricket first and foremost and playing Big Bash," Delaney said.
"I'd be surprised if he's not on the radar of some states, especially NSW, in the near future.
"He's had a really disrupted couple of years with injury and a few different things so for him to have quality game time, playing on turf [in the Northern Territory] - we've had one session on turf [in Canberra] all pre-season - learning off other people.
"He's come back looking in the form of his life and I think he's going to have a fantastic season."
SECOND XI COMPETITION
Monday: ACT/NSW Country Comets v Tasmania at Albury.
