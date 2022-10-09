The Canberra Times
NRL: Canberra Raiders co-captain Jarrod Croker eyes round one return

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
October 9 2022 - 8:30am
Jarrod Croker has vowed to return to the NRL with Canberra. Picture by Keegan Carroll

His shoulder's coming along well. It has Jarrod Croker vowing to "bust his arse" for selection in round one.

