The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Will the Manuka Oval pitch beat the rain to be ready for T20Is between Australia and England?

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated October 9 2022 - 6:27am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Manuka Oval curator Tom Fahey says the pitch is hard and ready to go for Wednesday's game. Picture by Karleen Minney

Not even 82 millimetres of rain in four days could stop the Manuka Oval pitch from being hard and ready to go.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.