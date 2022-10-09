Amid all the rumours and whispers, it's looking less likely that the government will be getting rid of tax cuts for middle to high income earners.
Speaking on Sunday, Resources Minister Madeleine King said the community could have a discussion about tax policy, but the government remained committed to proceeding with stage three tax cuts.
"We have no plans to change those stage three tax cuts," she told Sky News on Sunday.
"Obviously there is a conversation going on in the community ... but right now this government is not planning any changes."
Ms King also said the government will take further action if gas prices don't fall after an agreement with resource companies as she said an agreement to secure nearly triple the amount of gas from resource companies to cover the expected shortfall.
"I do accept if prices don't come down there will be more for the government to do," she said.
Flash flooding has also occurred across Australia's southeast coast from heavy rain, causing flood and road closures.
Around 85 warnings are in place across NSW on Sunday as the SES performed 21 rescues overnight according to assistant commissioner Dean Storey.
"The majority of those were people attempting to drive through floodwaters and getting stuck, putting themselves, their families and the emergency service rescuers' lives at a very, very high risk," he said.
Meanwhile Victoria faced heavy rain as it drowned out a wine and music festival on Saturday as major flood warning for parts of the state.
There has also been a burst of cold air that moved through the regions on Saturday night, as snow has blanketed parts of the Snowy Mountains, Southern Tablelands and the ACT.
Residents reported sustained snowfalls in the early hours of Sunday with some backyards coated in white snow.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
