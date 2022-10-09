The nation's east will get no reprieve from flooding rains this weekend, as authorities warn of more wet weather on the way and urge residents to be alert.
Rain and storms are forecast in NSW, Victoria, Southern QLD and Tasmania today, with many areas on flood watch after the deluge of severe weather that swept through the regions earlier this week.
The NSW SES has already responded to 800 requests for assistance since Monday, NSW SES assistant commissioner Dean Storey said, including multiple flood rescues.
Australians hoping for a break from the weather this weekend won't find one, after the Bureau of Meteorology warned of another rain system travelling right on the heels of this week's storms.
Central and western NSW faced a drenching this week, testing the banks of many already swollen rivers and sparking flash flooding in some areas.
Farmers in Narromine, Nyngan and Trangie told ACM the flooding had been "vicious", with one farmer's house and land sitting four-inches deep in water.
There are more than 50 flood warnings and alerts in place across NSW, with at least a dozen rivers set to flood.
"Heading into the weekend, further rainfall will push rivers even higher," BOM meteorologist Jonathan How said.
"With this recent rainfall and upcoming rainfall, we are anticipating issuing more flood warnings in the coming days," he said.
On Thursday, Sydney cracked its rainfall records, after marking the highest annual rainfall since records began, with still more than two months of the year to go.
Annual rainfall at the Sydney Observatory overtook the city's previous record of 2194mm, set more than 70 years ago.
The east coast will face a drenching on Friday evening and over the weekend as another weather system brings a "widespread banner of rain and storms".
State Emergency Service volunteers in Victoria have been forced to rescue multiple people stuck in floodwaters across the Ballarat region, with rescues in Amphitheatre, Lexton and Murphys Creek.
Flood warnings are active in several areas, including the Avoca, Kiewa and Loddon Rivers. The Bureau of Meteorology issued a heavy rainfall warning for Central, North Central, West and South Gippsland and Northern Country Forecast Districts.
Much of Victoria could face renewed flooding over the weekend, the Bureau of Meteorology warned, as the weather system is set to dump more rain this weekend.
Read more:
Part of Southern Queensland should brace for more rain next week, BOM meteorologist Jonathan How said, after the state already faced flooding this week.
Southern Queensland and Eastern NSW are set to receive the highest rainfalls on Monday and Tuesday, he said, and QLD should brace for potential flooding over the weekend.
Flood warnings have already been issued for more than five rivers in the state.
